Thin-Skinned Would-Be Tyrant Lashes Out at James Comey Again While Vacationing at Private Golf Resort

While off on yet another weekend vacation at his private golf resort in New Jersey, our malevolent so-called president woke up early this morning, picked up his iPhone and started lashing out at James Comey on Twitter again, accusing him of routinely leaking information and calling him a coward.

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!’ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

Just to refresh our memories, what Trump is talking about here is not even remotely related to actual “leaking” of classified information. Comey testified to Congress that he told a friend to let reporters know that Trump had suggested in private conversations that Comey drop the investigation into adviser Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russia. Comey said he asked a friend to do this because he wanted to avoid having reporters “camp out” at his home.

The information he gave his friend was not classified, and Trump himself had already lied in public about those private conversations, which is why Comey wanted the information to get out — and because in his words: “I thought it might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”

As usual, Trump doesn’t seem to understand that his defensive and increasingly bizarre reactions to Comey’s testimony make him look guilty as hell.

