 

Trump’s Muslim Ban Shut Down Again by the 9th Circuit Court

Trump’s tweetstorms didn’t help him, oddly enough
473
Politics • Views: 4,521
4

Donald Trump’s grotesque, bigoted and un-American ban on travel from Muslim areas has been shut down again by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is yet another stinging loss from a court that similarly refused to reinstate Trump’s original executive order on travel in February.

“We conclude that the President, in issuing the Executive Order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress,” the three judges, all appointed by President Bill Clinton, wrote. “(I)mmigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show.”The judges cited Trump’s latest tweets in the travel ban saga.Read More”That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!” Trump tweeted on June 5.

And just as before, Trump’s idiotic, self-defeating boasts on Twitter helped the court to reach this decision.

ReplyReply w/ Quote

“Indeed, the President recently confirmed his assessment that it is the ‘countries’ that are inherently dangerous, rather than the 180 million individual nationals of those countries who are barred from entry under the President’s ‘travel ban,’” the judge wrote.

They also cited White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s confirmation that the President’s tweets are “considered official statements by the President of the United States.”

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Seth Meyers: Trump Attacks Comey, Makes Cabinet Praise HimSeth takes a closer look at Republicans' tactic of attacking the credibility of former FBI Director James Comey, stirring up a he-said-he-said debate.
teleskiguy
51 minutes ago
Views: 149 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
For Adam West, the “Batphone” Will Ring No More.blog.timesunion.com(For pictures and videos that accompany the blog, click on the link above. Thanks.By Rob Hoffman on June 12, 2017 at 5:30 AM1I think it’s safe to say that the two most accomplished and revered “B” level actors of all ...
rhoffman
16 hours, 33 minutes ago
Views: 235 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Always Stop to look…Gloria Nieto on Twitter posted this Kari Fruit Salad dahlia. "...for a change of pace."
FortGeek
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 359 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Black Panther Teaser TrailerHERO. LEGEND. KING. Watch Marvel Studio's Black Panther teaser trailer now. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvel‬‬Like Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For even more news, stay tuned to:Tumblr: ‪marvelentertainment.tumblr.comInstagram: ‪instagram.comGoogle+: ‪plus.google.comPinterest: ‪pinterest.com
Tarkloon
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 476 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Orphan Black Exclusive First Look Scene Orphan Black season 5 premieres Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c on BBC America. As the end draws near for the award-winning clone drama, Orphan Black, BBC AMERICA released today a first look at the jaw-dropping action set to light ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 386 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Black Panther Teaser TrailerHERO. LEGEND. KING. Watch Marvel Studio's Black Panther teaser trailer now. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvel‬‬Like Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For even more news, stay tuned to:Tumblr: ‪marvelentertainment.tumblr.comInstagram: ‪instagram.comGoogle+: ‪plus.google.comPinterest: ‪pinterest.com
Tarkloon
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 383 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly: NPR Music Field Recordings In a Manhattan studio, some of the musicians behind Planetarium play the album's beautiful closing track. By Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey Early on a spring morning in Manhattan, Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly and Nadia Sirota gathered at Reservoir Studios ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 337 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Woman Raped, Shackled During Childbirth in Jail of Trump’s New Hire - Broadly On Wednesday, a jury awarded $6.7 million dollars to a Jane Doe who testified that she was repeatedly raped by a guard in the Milwaukee County jail while she was pregnant, and later forced to give birth to her ...
Birth Control Works
4 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 662 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Scientists Use Relativity to Measure a Star’s Mass Astronomers scanning the skies with NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have pulled off a feat that even Albert Einstein had declared all but impossible: they’ve witnessed the subtle bending of one star’s light by another star’s gravity and used that ...
Tarkloon
4 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 506 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Oldest Homo Sapiens Fossil Claim Rewrites Our Species’ History Researchers say that they have found the oldest Homo sapiens remains on record in an improbable place: Morocco. At an archaeological site near the Atlantic coast, finds of skull, face and jaw bones identified as being from early members ...
Tarkloon
4 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 655 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 28 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Little Green Footballs