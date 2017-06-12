Trump’s Muslim Ban Shut Down Again by the 9th Circuit Court

Trump’s tweetstorms didn’t help him, oddly enough

Donald Trump’s grotesque, bigoted and un-American ban on travel from Muslim areas has been shut down again by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is yet another stinging loss from a court that similarly refused to reinstate Trump’s original executive order on travel in February. “We conclude that the President, in issuing the Executive Order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress,” the three judges, all appointed by President Bill Clinton, wrote. “(I)mmigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show.”The judges cited Trump’s latest tweets in the travel ban saga.Read More”That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!” Trump tweeted on June 5.

And just as before, Trump’s idiotic, self-defeating boasts on Twitter helped the court to reach this decision.

