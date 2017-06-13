The Bob Cesca Show: Detestable Lie
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Detestable Lie: Kimberley Johnson from Liberals Unite is here today; We recap Jeff Sessions’ testimony while it happens; Sessions can’t recall anything; Sessions and The Lord; Trump disapproval hits 60 percent; Bombshell Bloomberg story about Russians attacking election computers; Trump might fire Robert Mueller; Politico reports that 2,300 American officials were hacked by Russians; Snowden and the Russians; and more.