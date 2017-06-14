What We Know About the Belleville Shooter So Far

Another terrible incident of gun violence today, this time directed at Congressional Republicans at a practice session for a baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in the hip.

And it looks like the shooter was a Bernie Sanders fan.

The accused shooter who was killed during gunfire at practice for a congressional baseball game Wednesday morning was from Belleville. The shooter was James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.” […] Hodgkinson is a member of a number of anti-Republican groups on Facebook, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.” ▪ “The Road to Hell is Paved with Republicans”

▪ “Donald Trump is not my President”

▪ “President Bernie Sanders”

▪ “Illinois Berners United to Resist Trump”

▪ “Boycott the Republican Party”

▪ “Expose Republican Fraud”

▪ “Terminate the Republican Party” […] Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday he is “sickened” by reports that the man who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice had volunteered on his presidential campaign. “I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign,” Sanders said in a statement. “I am sickened by this despicable act.”

I can’t help recalling a tweet last year by Sen. Rand Paul, who was on the scene during this attack.

.@Judgenap: Why do we have a Second Amendment? It’s not to shoot deer. It’s to shoot at the government when it becomes tyrannical! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 23, 2016

I’m pretty sure this isn’t what Sen. Paul had in mind.