WaPo: Trump Is Now Under Investigation for Obstruction of Justice

Much more than just a “he said, he said” dispute

Another shoe drops for the Trump clown show, as the Washington Post reports that Trump himself is now being investigated for obstruction of justice.

The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice, officials said. The move by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Trump’s conduct marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Investigators have also been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates, officials said.

Dare we hope this is the beginning of the end for the sleaziest, most corrupt bastard ever to reside in the Oval Office?