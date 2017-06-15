New AP Poll: Majority of Americans Think Trump Doesn’t Respect US Institutions
You can fool some of the people some of the time, but Donald Trump is finding it harder and harder to fool anyone at any time. A new survey from the Associated Press and the NORC Center for public Affairs Research shows that not only has Trump’s approval rating dropped to just 35%, 60% of Americans now believe Trump doesn’t respect America’s institutions.
Which is exactly right. The only question is: why isn’t that number even higher?
The new survey, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found more than 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, and nearly half strongly disapprove. The poll was conducted before a shooting spree at a Washington-era baseball field on Wednesday left a congressman wounded and renewed calls for more civil political discourse.
“We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because, above all, they love our country,” Trump said Wednesday, responding to the shooting.
The survey suggests Trump faces considerable challenges as he seeks to position himself as a unifying figure.
Two-thirds of Americans, or 65 percent, think Trump doesn’t have much respect for the country’s democratic institutions and traditions or has none at all. Just a third of Americans, or 34 percent, thinks he has a great deal or even a fair amount of respect for them.
Overall, 64 percent disapprove and just 35 percent approve of his job performance.