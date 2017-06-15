The Bob Cesca Show: A Really Clever Fascist
A Really Clever Fascist: Cliff Schecter from The Majority Report podcast is here today; The Trump Crisis Day 147; We discuss the shooting in Alexandria and whether it’ll change any GOP minds on gun control; The NRA and Mental Health; The NRA is here to sell as many guns as possible; Bombshell articles confirm Trump is under investigation for felony obstruction of justice; Trump keeps walking into his own propeller; Trump still doesn’t believe the Russia story is real; Magoo does it again; and much more.