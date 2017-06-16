The Smell of Desperation Gets Even Stronger, as Trump Rants Again on Twitter

The jaws of justice are closing

This is becoming a daily event; it’s clear that our so-called president is feeling the jaws closing in as the investigation into his obstruction of justice continues to widen.

First, a string of four rage-tweets with Trump’s trademark random capitalization:

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my “collusion with the Russians,” nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Followed by a pathetic boast about a Rasmussen poll showing him at 50% approval. Rasmussen is well-known as a very right-leaning pollster, but even if we accept this number (when other polls show his approval down around 35%), if half of the country disapproves of your job performance that’s really nothing to brag about.

Vice president Mike Pence has now hired an outside lawyer, Richard Cullen, who was involved in some rather infamous scandals previously — such as Watergate and Iran-Contra. And while it would make sense for anyone to hire a lawyer in a situation like this, it’s pretty clear that Pence has been involved in much more of the corruption than he’s admitting. He has something to hide.