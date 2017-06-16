The Smell of Desperation Gets Even Stronger, as Trump Rants Again on Twitter
This is becoming a daily event; it’s clear that our so-called president is feeling the jaws closing in as the investigation into his obstruction of justice continues to widen.
First, a string of four rage-tweets with Trump’s trademark random capitalization:
After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my “collusion with the Russians,” nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
Followed by a pathetic boast about a Rasmussen poll showing him at 50% approval. Rasmussen is well-known as a very right-leaning pollster, but even if we accept this number (when other polls show his approval down around 35%), if half of the country disapproves of your job performance that’s really nothing to brag about.
Great news! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/pirHR7lAyT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
Vice president Mike Pence has now hired an outside lawyer, Richard Cullen, who was involved in some rather infamous scandals previously — such as Watergate and Iran-Contra. And while it would make sense for anyone to hire a lawyer in a situation like this, it’s pretty clear that Pence has been involved in much more of the corruption than he’s admitting. He has something to hide.