An Awesome New Song From Banda Magda: “Coração”

One of my favorite bands has a new album coming out soon, and this track from it, with a fantastic video, is a real gem.

Banda Magda - Coração

From Banda Magda’s upcoming album “Tigre”, to be released September 2017 on Verve Label Group/GroundUP Music.

***Please set to HD (or at least 480p).

Pre-order for “Tigre” is available now:

Physical: store.groundupmusic.net

Digital: smarturl.it

Music by Magda Giannikou

Lyrics by Magda Giannikou & Sofia Ribeiro

Coração

Uma cama de algas feita de seda e cetim

E Nesta festa de águas chove assim, chove assim

Estrelas jogam um jogo, neste céu sem fim

E nesta festa de fogo, chove assim, chove assim

Ondas cruas deste mar, que é que sabem de levantar?

Meus pés nus neste chão, que é o que sabem do meu

Coração que cai, confundido

Coração, uma gotinha

Cheio de dor, chove ilusão

Lua, rainha das aguas, feita de seda e cetim

Lua, em minha estrada chove assim, chove assim

Quem é que deu à madrugada este céu sem fim?

Não sei quem foi, não sei nada, chove assim, chove assim

Ondas cruas deste mar, que é que sabem de levantar?

Meus pés nus neste chão, que é o que sabem do meu

Coração que cai, confundido

Coração, uma gotinha

Cheio de dor, chove ilusão

Coração que sai, cristalino

Coração, uma rainha

Cheio de luz, chove emoção

Chove assim, meu coração

English Translation

Bed of seaweed made of silk and satin

In this feast of waters it rains like this, it rains like this

Stars are playing a game on an endless sky

In this feast of fire it rains like this, it rains like this

Raw waves of the sea, what do you know of rising?

My bare feet on this ground, what do you know of my

Heart that falls, confused

Heart, a raindrop

Full of pain, it rains illusion

Moon, queen of the waters, made of silk and satin

Moon, on my path, it rains like this, it rains like this

Who gave dawn this endless sky,

I don’t know who it was, I know nothing

It rains like this, it rains like this

Raw waves of the sea, what do you know of rising?

My bare feet on this ground, what do you know of my

Heart that falls, confused

Heart, a raindrop

Full of pain, it rains illusion

Heart that soars, crystalline

Heart, a queen

Full of light, it rains emotion

That’s how it rains in my heart.

FILM CREW

Andy LaViolette: Cinematography

Magda Giannikou: Producer / Director / Artistic Decorator / Set Designer

Megan McDermott: 1st AC / Scenic Artist / Grip

Jon Schlowsky: Best Boy / Scenic Artist

Mika Mitamura: Make-up / Hair Styling

Amanda Tuiran: Scenic Artist / Production Assistant

Ana Tuiran: Prop Master / Scenic Artist / Playback Engineer

Declan Saint-Onge: Production Still / Photographer

Gabrielle Vigueira: Scenic Artist / Production Assistant

Ed Viguiera: Production Assistant

Juni DiStasio: Set Designer Assistant

Maria Zaharenia: Research and Style Guide Director

Ira Senak: Grip / Playback Engineer / Production Assistant

Tom Beuchel: Production Assistant

John Muller: : Production Assistant

Filmed at Flux Studios NYC and the GroundUP Music Offices.

MUSIC CREW

Magda Giannikou: voice

Jordan Perlson: drum set

Marcelo Woloski: percussion & vocals

James Shipp: percussion & vocals

Keita Ogawa: percussion & vocals

Andres Rotmistrovsky: electric bass & vocals

Bob Lanzetti: electric guitar

Justin Stanton: vocals

Chris Bullock: flute, alto flute

Mika Mimura: vibraphone & marimba

Maeve Gilchrist: lever harp

Ricardo Vogt: guitar

Juan Andres Ospina: vocals

Featuring the Banda Magda String Orchestra

primi: Maria Im & Curtis Stewart

secondi: Brooke Quiggins Saulnier & Sami Merdinian

viole: Lev Ljova Zhurbin & Irena Momchilova

celli: Maria Jeffers, Sam Quiggins & Colin Stokes

Music Produced by Magda Giannikou & Fab Dupont

Arrangements by Magda Giannikou

Recorded by Fab Dupont, Ira Senak, Tom Beuchel, Josh Welshman, Mike La Tona & John Muller at Flux Studios NYC

MIxed by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios NYC

Mastered by Diego Calviño at 3:3:2 Studio