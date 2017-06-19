Donald Trump Silent on Terror Attack Against London Muslims

His silence speaks volumes

We all know that Donald Trump is recklessly quick to try to capitalize politically on terror attacks by Islamic extremists anywhere in the world.

Yet, for some odd reason, he also consistently fails to even mention it when right wing extremists commit acts of terror and mass murder — like yesterday’s van attack on a London mosque.

A man has died and eight others have been injured after a van ploughed into a group of people near a north London mosque in an attack police are treating as terrorism. A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Two people hit by the van were said to be “very seriously injured”. […] Witnesses said the driver then got out of the van and shouted “I want to kill Muslims” before onlookers pinned him to the ground. […] Abdulrahman said the driver shouted “kill me” as he held his head on the ground. “I said, ‘Tell me why did you try driving to kill innocent people?’ When he went into the [police] van he made gestures, he was laughing. He deliberately did this. He caused this incident.”

