 

Donald Trump Silent on Terror Attack Against London Muslims

His silence speaks volumes
184
World • Views: 2,567
2

We all know that Donald Trump is recklessly quick to try to capitalize politically on terror attacks by Islamic extremists anywhere in the world.

Yet, for some odd reason, he also consistently fails to even mention it when right wing extremists commit acts of terror and mass murder — like yesterday’s van attack on a London mosque.

A man has died and eight others have been injured after a van ploughed into a group of people near a north London mosque in an attack police are treating as terrorism.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Two people hit by the van were said to be “very seriously injured”.

[…]

Witnesses said the driver then got out of the van and shouted “I want to kill Muslims” before onlookers pinned him to the ground.

[…]

Abdulrahman said the driver shouted “kill me” as he held his head on the ground.

“I said, ‘Tell me why did you try driving to kill innocent people?’ When he went into the [police] van he made gestures, he was laughing. He deliberately did this. He caused this incident.”

Also see
Finsbury Park attack: Suspect named as Darren Osborne, 47-year-old who lives in Cardiff – latest updates | UK news | The Guardian

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
London Mosque Attack: Imam ‘Protected Suspect From Angry Worshippers’ Yes my friends it is a religion of peace. Honest men and women of faith know this. An imam has been praised for stopping angry worshippers from attacking a suspect in a terror attack which saw a van plough ...
Unshaken Defiance
4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Views: 225 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
In Lynwood, Advanced Placement Classes Are No Longer Only for the Elite The school district’s hope is that the challenging AP courses inspire students to go straight from high school to college and help them do better when they get there. Research suggests that students who take more difficult high school ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Views: 192 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
the Capital Region Yearns for More Ethnic Delis!blog.timesunion.com For pictures and videos, please click on the link above. Thanks.We’ve been living in the Capital Region of New York State for almost 24 years., and I really don’t have a lot of complaints. Oh sure, the Route 7 ...
rhoffman
11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 211 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
French Montana - Unforgettable Ft. Swae Lee"Unforgettable" ft. Swae Lee Available at iTunes: smarturl.itApple Music: smarturl.itSpotify: smarturl.itGoogle Play: smarturl.itAmazon Digital: smarturl.itDeezer: smarturl.itSoundcloud: smarturl.itTidal: smarturl.it French Montana online:frenchmontanamusic.cominstagram.com@FrencHMonTanAfacebook.com (C) 2017 Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment/Bad Boy Entertainment
Tarkloon
20 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 191 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Can One Get Blocked for Quoting Trump? Get blocked for just quoting? .Trump Quotes On 9/11: &#39;Thousands and thousands of people were cheering&#39; &#39;A total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the US" 1/5 &mdash; Daniel Ballard (@RW_Conspirator) June 18, 2017 .Trump Quote "&#39;I&#39;d bring back ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 3 hours ago
Views: 271 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Coconut Oil ‘As Unhealthy as Beef Fat and Butter’ It is packed with saturated fat which can raise "bad" cholesterol, says the American Heart Association in updated advice. Coconut oil is commonly sold as a health food and some claim the fat in it may be better for ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 272 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Stricken Destroyer Fitzgerald Has Returned Home, but 7 Sailors Are Still Missing UPDATE: The destroyer Fitzgerald, mangled from a rare, harrowing collision while at sea, returned to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan, at about 6:15 p.m. local time Saturday, capping a 16-hour effort by the crew to prevent an even ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 341 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Meet Moya Bailey, the Black Woman Who Created the Term ‘Misogynoir’ Some are skeptical of words like "misogynoir" altogether — words that have been invented in the last decade or so and appear to thrive solely on social media platforms like Tumblr, a site known as an enclave for so-called ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 426 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Break Silence on ‘Terrifying’ Femicides in Dominican … BOGOTA, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The discovery of a dismembered body of a woman this week in the Dominican Republic has put the spotlight on high levels of femicides in a country where one woman has been ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 497 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trafficked Into Slavery: The Dark Side of Addis Ababa’s … ADDIS ABABA, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It was the promise of education in Addis Ababa that led 11- year-old Eleni to take the fateful decision to leave home. The young girl from a small town in Ethiopia's ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 437 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs