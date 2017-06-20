The Bob Cesca Show: Chimp With a Machine Gun
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Chimp With A Machine Gun: Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; The Trump Crisis Day 152; Stephanie Miller in LA Weekly; Jon Ossoff and the Georgia special election; Sean Spicer in trouble; Trump’s lawyer confirms and denies Trump is under investigation; Mike Flynn worked for a company that sold spyware; Jared Kushner speaks; Witness flipping expert added to Mueller’s team; Claire McCaskill hammers befuddled Orrin Hatch; and much more.