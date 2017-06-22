Senate Finally Unveils Their Vicious, Heartless Trumpcare Plan

And it’s every bit as bad as you thought it would be

The Senate has finally released their draconian, heartless, vicious “health care” plan after concealing everything from the public and Democrats and refusing to hold hearings about it — and it’s every bit as awful as their weaselish behavior would lead you to think.

Greg Sargent sums it up pretty well at the Washington Post: Here comes the Senate GOP’s health bill. It’s a cruel and cynical shell game.