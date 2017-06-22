 

Senate Finally Unveils Their Vicious, Heartless Trumpcare Plan

And it’s every bit as bad as you thought it would be
137
Politics • Views: 2,048
1

The Senate has finally released their draconian, heartless, vicious “health care” plan after concealing everything from the public and Democrats and refusing to hold hearings about it — and it’s every bit as awful as their weaselish behavior would lead you to think.

Greg Sargent sums it up pretty well at the Washington Post: Here comes the Senate GOP’s health bill. It’s a cruel and cynical shell game.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
More Than 100 Federal Agencies Fail to Report Hate Crimes to the FBI’s National Database by A.C. Thompson and Ken SchwenckeProPublica, June 22, 2017, 1:39 p.m. In violation of a longstanding legal mandate, scores of federal law enforcement agencies are failing to submit statistics to the FBI’s national hate crimes database, ProPublica has learned. ...
Birth Control Works
38 minutes ago
Views: 164 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Mountain Lions Are Terrified by the Voices of Rush Limbaugh and Rachel Maddow Image: US_NEWS_MOUNTAINLION_7_LA-1024x512.jpg Author: Sarah Kaplan, The Washington Post Nighttime in the Santa Cruz mountains. A mountain lion sprawls on the forest floor, happily noshing on a freshly killed deer. The wind in the trees is the only sound, the ...
Cheechako
5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Views: 183 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
I Don’t Think the Words in Thessalonians 3:10 Mean What You Think They Mean from September 2013: Seen in the proper context in which Paul spoke, and the greater context of the New Testament and the teachings of Christ, Thessalonians 3:10 is not a pass to take food out of the mouths of ...
Birth Control Works
6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Views: 162 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Donald Trump Calls for a Law We’ve Already Had for More Than 20 Years President Donald Trump wants Congress to pass a law denying welfare benefits to immigrants for five years... However, such a law already exists. As The Hill noted, the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, which was signed into ...
Ace-o-aces
7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Views: 298 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Russians Targeted 21 Election Systems, U.S. Official Says Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. state election systems in the 2016 presidential race and a small number were breached but there was no evidence any votes were manipulated, a Homeland Security Department official told Congress on Wednesday. Jeanette Manfra, ...
Tarkloon
20 hours, 3 minutes ago
Views: 259 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Tax Divide — Chicago Tribune Chicago has long been a city divided by race and class, a metropolis with starkly different crime rates, economic realities and educational opportunities depending on where you live. But there’s another division in Chicago and Cook County, one that ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 297 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Phoenix Flights Cancelled Because It’s Too Hot for Planes As temperatures climb in Phoenix, Arizona, more than 40 flights have been cancelled - because it is too hot for the planes to fly. The weather forecast for the US city suggests temperatures could reach 120F (49C) on Tuesday. ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 466 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 31 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Presenting the Jay Sekulow Band Here's their cover of "Long Time" by Boston The band—featuring Sekulow on drums and guitar—includes John Schlitt, best known as the lead singer for the pioneering Christian rock band Petra, and John Elefante, the mustachioed former lead singer of ...
thecommodore
2 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 377 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
In Lynwood, Advanced Placement Classes Are No Longer Only for the Elite The school district’s hope is that the challenging AP courses inspire students to go straight from high school to college and help them do better when they get there. Research suggests that students who take more difficult high school ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 366 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
the Capital Region Yearns for More Ethnic Delis!blog.timesunion.com For pictures and videos, please click on the link above. Thanks.We’ve been living in the Capital Region of New York State for almost 24 years., and I really don’t have a lot of complaints. Oh sure, the Route 7 ...
rhoffman
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 326 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs