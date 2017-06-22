The Bob Cesca Show: Ratf*ckery
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Ratf*ckery: Kimberley Johnson from the Start Me Up podcast is here today; The Trump Crisis Day 154; Trump’s Iowa Rally; Trump said there aren’t any tapes; Did Trump destroy the tapes?; We dig deeply into whether Russians changed the results of the election; 21 state election systems targeted by Russians; GOP data firm leaked the names of 200 million voters; Putin’s fake video; The Senate healthcare bill is an atrocity; and much more.