Trump Lashes Out at His Own White House Counsel

He’s losing it more and more

Our thin-skinned narcissistic so-called president is now lashing out at his own loyal supporters, including White House counsel Don McGahn.

Trump started the week by giving McGahn, a loyal supporter who was among the first Washington establishment figures to sign on with his presidential campaign, a dressing down in the Oval Office for not doing more to quash the Russia probe early on. The episode — recounted by four people familiar with the conversation — came as part of a broader discussion on Monday about the president’s frustrations with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which now includes the question of whether Trump himself tried to obstruct the investigation by firing FBI Director James Comey.

And to make himself feel better, the yammering yam got on Twitter again early this morning with an absurd boast that reveals his near-total ignorance of what governing really means.

I’ve helped pass and signed 38 Legislative Bills, mostly with no Democratic support, and gotten rid of massive amounts of regulations. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2017

These “Legislative Bills” he so weirdly capitalized were actually executive orders, and he appears to be completely clueless that they’re not the same thing.