 

A Beautiful Live Performance at Union Chapel by Snarky Puppy’s Bill Laurance: “Red Sand”

YouTube

The second song and video from Bill Laurance’s upcoming CD/DVD “Union Chapel”.

Get “Union Chapel” on iTunes : smarturl.it

Get a physical copy of “Union Chapel”: store.groundupmusic.net

Get “Union Chapel” on Amazon (Physically available in Europe on 25/11): smarturl.it

Bill Laurance: Piano, Roli Seaboard and Fender Rhodes
Michael League: Moog Little Phatty and Electric Bass
Robert “Sput” Searight: Drums
Felix Higginbottom: Percussion
Vera Van Der Bie: Violin
Isabella Petersen: Viola
Annie Tangberg: Cello
Katie Christie: French Horn
Arranged by Bill Laurance
Produced by Bill Laurance
Engineered by Simon Hendry
Mixed by Nic Hard at Lime Beat Studio, NY

billlaurance.com
groundupmusic.net

