A Beautiful Live Performance at Union Chapel by Snarky Puppy’s Bill Laurance: “Red Sand”
The second song and video from Bill Laurance’s upcoming CD/DVD “Union Chapel”.
Bill Laurance: Piano, Roli Seaboard and Fender Rhodes
Michael League: Moog Little Phatty and Electric Bass
Robert “Sput” Searight: Drums
Felix Higginbottom: Percussion
Vera Van Der Bie: Violin
Isabella Petersen: Viola
Annie Tangberg: Cello
Katie Christie: French Horn
Arranged by Bill Laurance
Produced by Bill Laurance
Engineered by Simon Hendry
Mixed by Nic Hard at Lime Beat Studio, NY