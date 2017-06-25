 

Sunday Jam: Bill Laurance: “Chia”

I know the previous article was also a Bill Laurance video, but these are so great I can’t resist another one. This feature Snarky Puppy’s Michael League on double bass, and Zach Brock killin’ a violin solo.

From the DVD “Flint” released May 6, 2014 on GroundUP Music

Written by Bill Laurance
Produced and arranged by Michael League & Bill Laurance

ALBUM PERSONNEL
Bill Laurance - acoustic piano, Fender Rhodes, vocoder, keyboards, shaker, congas, ride cymbal, propane tank, hand claps
Michael League - electric bass, double bass, Moog bass, 12-string acoustic guitar, electric guitar, hand claps
Robert “Sput” Searight - drum set, timpani, marching snare & bass drums, shekere, cowbells, vibraslap, woodblocks, shaker, hand claps
Maria Im - violin
Zach Brock - violin (solos)
Curtis Stewart - violin
Henry Flory - violin
Lev Zhurbin - viola
Eylem Basaldi - viola
Maria Jeffers - cello
J.Y. Lee - cello
Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet & flugelhorn
Matt McLaughlin - French horn
Chris Bullock - tenor saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, & flute
Brian Donohoe - alto saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, & flute
Scott Flynn - trombone
Magda Giannikou - propane tank, glockenspiel, & xylophone
Emilia Canas Mendes & Andy LaViolette - hand claps

Engineered by Rudyard Lee Cullers at the Carriage House in Stamford, CT.
Mixed by Nic Hard at Limebeat Studios in New York, NY.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC in New York, NY.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette.

Little Green Footballs