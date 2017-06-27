New From Olbermann: Why Are We Appeasing Trump?
As they fret about cameras in the briefing room, far graver threats go unmentioned
On the same subject, this happened at today’s press conference with Sarah Huckabee Sanders; she attacked the media as “FAKE NEWS” immediately after recommending that everyone should go and watch a bogus James O’Keefe video on YouTube.
Also worth remembering is that not a single other reporter in that room backed him up or followed up on this.
