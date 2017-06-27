Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Belatedly Files as Foreign Agent for Ukraine Work: $17M
Another shoe drops
The Washington Post has another huge piece of the puzzle tonight, as Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort retroactively files as a foreign agent for his pro-Russia work in Ukraine.
A consulting firm led by Paul Manafort, who chaired Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for several months last year, retroactively filed forms Tuesday showing that his firm received $17.1 million over two years from a political party that dominated Ukraine before its leader fled to Russia in 2014.