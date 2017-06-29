Trump’s Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley Gloats About Defunding UN Peacekeeping Efforts

Then retweets a pious platitude

The United Nations has been a favorite target of the far right for many years, and in the Trump era these people finally have the power to start taking the kinds of actions they’ve longed for.

Last night, Trump’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who like most of Trump’s appointees is dedicated to destroying the office she occupies, gloated on Twitter about their efforts to gut the UN’s peacekeeping budget.

“Just 5 months into our time here, we’ve cut over half a billion $$$ from the UN peacekeeping budget & we’re only getting started.” pic.twitter.com/LA7IKqupff — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 29, 2017

Yes, she’s actually boasting about taking money away from peacekeeping efforts. In what world does this make any kind of sense?

The UN has its problems like any large organization, but on balance UN peacekeepers do far more good in the world than harm. Yet, here’s Nikki Haley posting a glamor shot with a huge smile, bragging about making the world less safe.

Yeah, who needs “peacekeeping,” anyway? Only liberal snowflakes care about preventing genocides and atrocities and human rights violations. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 29, 2017

This boast from Nikki Haley is one of the more insane and disturbing things I’ve seen from the Trump gang yet. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 29, 2017

Then, to make it even more grotesque, Haley followed up by retweeting a pious platitude from “AmazingGrace.”

And after gloating about destroying the UN peacekeeping force, Nikki Haley retweets a pious platitude, of course. pic.twitter.com/rrfbSGc1fB — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 29, 2017

Inevitably, after tweeting these responses to Haley I was immediately attacked by right wingers yelling “take care of our own first!” — the same people who celebrate Trump’s cuts to healthcare, education, environmental protections, civil rights and infrastructure.