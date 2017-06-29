Just Another Vile Misogynistic Rant From Our So-Called President

This kind of disgusting behavior from Trump isn’t shocking. It’s who he is.

These are the tweets defended today by White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as “fighting fire with fire.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

No one should be shocked at this any more. The time for that was 18 months ago during the campaign, because Trump showed the world his true colors right from the start. He’s not going to change.