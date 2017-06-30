Trump Suggests Doing Away With Obamacare and Replacing It With… Nothingcare
This man is not well
Remember a couple of days ago when Donald Trump said health care was “working along very well,” and promised a “great, great surprise” was coming?
Well, this morning on Twitter he revealed his great surprise, and … SURPRISE, EVERYBODY! Now he wants to eliminate Obamacare and replace it with… nothing.
If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017
Trumpcare has now morphed, inevitably, into Nothingcare.