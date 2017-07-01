 

Trump Calls Mika Brzezinski “Dumb as a Rock,” Admits He’s Fishing for Fake “Voter Fraud”

How Trump spends his Independence Day vacation
Trump is reportedly “on vacation” this weekend, although I’m not sure how that differs from any other day for the lazy narcissistic yam. But he still found time to launch another storm of ranting, unhinged tweets full of insults and misogyny.

He’s basically repeating his right wing hate themes over and over to keep his base of hard core cultists enraged and ignorant. And since he’s in the midst of a very presidential personal feud with talk show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski…

This is the kind of thing that really goes over big with his fans — demeaning women. It’s been that way from the start. It’s a right wing thing.

Of course we get the standard FAKE NEWS line again, that he co-opted from the genuine concern for fake news (being spread mostly by right wing sources) and turned into a repetitive chant for the blinkered masses. The cult never gets tired of that one.

But it’s always fun when Trump’s egomania leads him to reveal the truth about his schemes, like when he kept calling his travel ban a “travel ban” even after he sent spokesholes out to deny it to the media.

He does it again today, setting his caps lock key on STUN and calling that “Election Integrity Commission” he set up to investigate his completely imaginary claims of widespread ballot box hijinks a “VOTER FRAUD PANEL.”

Trump isn’t fooling anyone with this happy horse hockey, of course. More than two dozen states are refusing to comply with dishonest Kris Kobach’s demand for detailed voter records on everyone, because they understand Trump’s “voter fraud panel” will be used to implement voter suppression schemes on a scale we’ve never seen before in this country.

