An Intense Short Film: Fantastic Negrito -“In the Pines”

“In the Pines (Oakland)” produced and directed by Rashidi Natara Harper featuring the music of Fantastic Negrito

Still photograph taken by Kristian “Dior” Harper

“In the Pines (Oakland)” is a docu-narrative born from the direct impact gun violence has on black women. Music, fiction and reality are folded together in a visual piece that blurs reality and scripted drama to capture a mother’s emotional spiral after her son is gunned down by law enforcement.

Crew:

Director/Producer: Rashidi Natara Harper

Cinematographer: August Thurmer

Associate Producer: Kristian ‘Dior” Harper

Editor/Sound Design: Jeremy Leaird-Koch

Colorist: Santiago Padilla

Music: Fantastic Negrito

Cast:

Fantastic Negrito - Xavier Dphrepaulezz

Renee Moncada McElroy - Mom

Thomas Makai McElroy - Son (Innocence)

Tywon Johnson - Friend (Persistence)

Cyrus Dizon - Friend (Determination)

Master Scott - Friend (Courage)

Mothers Who Lost Sons To Gun Violence:

Marilyn Washington Harris - Mother of Khadafy Washington

Lorrain Taylor - Mother of Obadiah & Albade Taylor

East Bay Dragons:

“Easy”

“Doc”

“Ray Ray”

“Pohop”

Band:

Xavier Dphrepaulezz, lead vocal

Tomas Salcedo, guitar

Nathan Pedley, bass

Joshua Nash, keys

DaQuantae “Q” Johnson, drums

Special Thanks:

Malcolm

Field

Phil

Lorraine Taylor

Marilyn Washington Harris

Zsa Zsa

