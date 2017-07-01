An Intense Short Film: Fantastic Negrito -“In the Pines”
“In the Pines (Oakland)” produced and directed by Rashidi Natara Harper featuring the music of Fantastic Negrito
Still photograph taken by Kristian “Dior” Harper
“In the Pines (Oakland)” is a docu-narrative born from the direct impact gun violence has on black women. Music, fiction and reality are folded together in a visual piece that blurs reality and scripted drama to capture a mother’s emotional spiral after her son is gunned down by law enforcement.
Crew:
Director/Producer: Rashidi Natara Harper
Cinematographer: August Thurmer
Associate Producer: Kristian ‘Dior” Harper
Editor/Sound Design: Jeremy Leaird-Koch
Colorist: Santiago Padilla
Music: Fantastic Negrito
Cast:
Fantastic Negrito - Xavier Dphrepaulezz
Renee Moncada McElroy - Mom
Thomas Makai McElroy - Son (Innocence)
Tywon Johnson - Friend (Persistence)
Cyrus Dizon - Friend (Determination)
Master Scott - Friend (Courage)
Mothers Who Lost Sons To Gun Violence:
Marilyn Washington Harris - Mother of Khadafy Washington
Lorrain Taylor - Mother of Obadiah & Albade Taylor
East Bay Dragons:
“Easy”
“Doc”
“Ray Ray”
“Pohop”
Band:
Xavier Dphrepaulezz, lead vocal
Tomas Salcedo, guitar
Nathan Pedley, bass
Joshua Nash, keys
DaQuantae “Q” Johnson, drums
Special Thanks:
Malcolm
Field
Phil
Lorraine Taylor
Marilyn Washington Harris
Zsa Zsa
