 

Another Major Embarrassment for Trump: 44 States Have Refused Request for Voter Info

A nationwide “no way”
300
Politics • Views: 3,651
6

We just need six more state governments to tell Donald Trump and his “voter fraud” henchman Kris Kobach to go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and it will be a clean sweep: 44 states have refused request for voter information.

Washington, DC (CNN) — Forty-four states have refused the Trump administration’s request for certain voter information, according to a CNN inquiry to all 50 states.

[…]

As of Tuesday afternoon, two states — Florida and Nebraska — are still reviewing the commission’s request. Another two states — Hawaii and New Jersey — have not returned CNN’s request for comment. And while six states are still awaiting a letter from the commission, four of them — New Mexico, Michigan, South Carolina and West Virginia — have already pledged not to provide voters’ private information.

We actually have a presidential administration that’s creating commissions to investigate wholly imaginary conspiracy theories, as a pretext for instituting voter suppression laws.

It’s stunning that the Trump gang thought this ridiculously clumsy power grab was going to work without protest from all sides. The only cause for hope in the midst of the Trump Horror is that these malevolent clowns are so freaking incompetent.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
This Woman’s Name Appears on the Declaration of Independence. So Why Don’t We Know Her Story? Image: july4-woman-comment-5aa2bfce-6017-11e7-a4f7-af34fc1d9d39.jpg Author: Petula Dvorak This Fourth of July, look closely at one of those printed copies of the Declaration of Independence. See it? The woman's name at the bottom? It's right there. Mary Katherine Goddard. If you've never ...
Cheechako
1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Views: 145 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Frederick Douglass’ Fiery 4th of July Speech Unveiled in 2013, the 7-foot bronze statue of 19th-century abolitionist Frederick Douglass looms large in Emancipation Hall inside the U.S. Capitol, a landmark constructed in part by slave labor. Douglass’ presence in the building seems only natural now that ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours, 20 minutes ago
Views: 191 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Zero 7 - Destiny Ft. Sia and Sophie Barker (2002) Zero 7 ft. Sia and Sophie Barker performing "Destiny" (April 30, 2002) at radio program 'SETS Without A Net', produced by the County of San Diego and radio station KPRI."Destiny" was included in Sia's live mini album "Lady Croissant" ...
Tarkloon
11 hours, 38 minutes ago
Views: 217 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Happy Birthday America! Let’s Blow Stuff Up.I’ve always maintained that Thanksgiving is the best holiday. No religious obligations, no wasteful gift giving, plenty to eat, plenty of football, who could ask for anything more? Well, if you live in the northeastern part of this country, then ...
rhoffman
12 hours, 3 minutes ago
Views: 209 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Happy Birthday AmericaAlthough we have a President who has no idea of what is going on around him or in the world for that matter, it is still our country's birthday. So I said Happy Birthday America. We will survive this and ...
PhillyPretzel
16 hours, 13 minutes ago
Views: 166 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Phoenix - ‘J-Boy’ (Live at WFUV)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Phoenix performs "J-Boy" live in Studio A. Recorded 5.31.17. Host: Rita HoustonAudio: Jim O'HaraCameras: Brian Gallagher, Dan Tuozzoli, Kristal Ho & Veronica MoyerEditor: Dan Tuozzoli & Kristal Ho
Tarkloon
17 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 191 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
My Sentiments Exactly …Blue States ExitHarsh? Unrealistic? newrepublic.com Perhaps. Yeah. Pretty much. But this editorial pretty much sums up my pov that has been building for about 10 years now culminating with the tragedy/comedy/horror show election that installed a certified raving lunatic into the White ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 196 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Abandoned TrestleThe best thing about having wheels again is being able to visit the usual suspects again.
William Lewis
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 166 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel’s Inhumans - Official Trailer 1 Create your destiny. Meet Marvel’s #Inhumans early in IMAX theatres Sept 1, and experience the full series starting Sept 29 on ABC. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvel‬‬Like Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For even more ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 291 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Seeing 1984 With George Orwell’s Son Blair, who formerly worked in farming and now spends most of his time in a village in Warwickshire, has the amicable good manners of a contestant on The Great British Bake Off. He’s in New York for a whirlwind ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 263 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs