Even Trump’s Aides Are Worried He’s Going to Embarrass Himself and America at the G20 Meeting

This is how bad things are.

The Los Angeles Times reports Wednesday morning that foreign policy experts are worried that President Trump could be caught flat-footed at his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg on Friday. Even Trump’s aides acknowledge the president’s unwillingness to read the briefings they have compiled about his cunning Russian counterpart.

As a result, they have opted for their best chance of penetrating the president’s consciousness: “a list of tweet-length sentences that summarize the main points Trump could bring up with Putin.”

The Twitter president, known for favoring the medium as the best way of reaching his base, taunting his adversaries and boosting his self-esteem, is apparently only able to conceptualize the world’s most explosive geopolitical conflicts in 140 characters.