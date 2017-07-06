 

The Bob Cesca Show: Crack of Doom

127
Humor
2

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Crack of Doom: The great Kimberley Johnson, author of Peyton’s Choice, is here today; Bob goes full Crack of Doom; Trump embarrasses America in Poland; Trump attacked Obama, the intelligence community and the free press while on foreign soil; Trump’s speech; Trump wanders off again; Putin’s manipulation of Trump; Felix Sater is back; Hacker talks about being recruited by GOP operative; North Korea launches ICBM; Abortion via Amazon; and much more.

Little Green Footballs