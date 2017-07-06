Thursday Night Jam: FORQ, “Ultraviolet”
FORQ - Ultraviolet (by Chris McQueen) from the CD/DVD “Batch” on GroundUP Music.
GroundUP Music Store: store.groundupmusic.net
iTunes: radi.al
FB: facebook.com
Twitter: @forqmusic?lang=en
Instagram: instagram.com
Henry Hey - keyboards
Chris McQueen - electric guitar
Michael League - bass
Jason “JT” Thomas - drums
Recorded by Nic Hard at the Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, New York.
Mixed by Nic Hard at Limebeat Studios in New York, New York.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk in New York, New York.
Video directed by Andy LaViolette for Mr. Magic Carpet Ride Productions.
andylaviolette.com
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon “C.F.” Yu, and Yusuke Suzuki.