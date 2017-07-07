 

Friday Night Jam: Bill Laurance, “U-Bahn”

Written by Bill Laurance
Produced by Bill Laurance and Michael League
Co produced by Robert ‘Sput’ Searight

Bill Laurance - keyboards and vocoder
Michael League - basses and moog bass
Robert ‘Sput’ Searight - drums and percussion
Sirintip - vocals

Maria Im - violin
Henry Flory - violin
Curtis Stewart - violin
Christiana Liberis - violin
Irena Momchilova - viola
Kallie Ciechomski - viola
Maria Jeffers - cello
Sam Quiggins - cello
Matt McLaughlin - French horn
Achilles Liarmakopoulos - trombone

Arranged by Bill Laurance and Michael League
Orchestrated and conducted by Michael League

Recorded by Rudyard Lee Cullers, August 2014 at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, NY
Vocals recorded recorded at Fashionpolice Studios, Stockholm, Sweden
Mixed by Nic Hard at Limebeat Studios in New York, NY
Mastered by Josh Kessler
Directed by Andy LaViolette
Filmed by Andy LaViolette and Brad Holt

