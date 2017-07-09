 

Postmodern Jukebox Goes to Bedrock: ‘The Flintstones’ Theme Song

With a nod to the Andy Griffith show
We had some time after a recent video shoot, so we decided to pay a swingin’ tribute to the original TV theme-turned-jazz standard, “(Meet) The Flintstones.”

The Band:
Jacob Scesney - sax
instagram.com
Mike Cottone - trumpet
instagram.com
Lasim Richards - trombone
instagram.com
Adam Kubota - bass
instagram.com
Chip Thomas - drums
instagram.com
Scott Bradlee - piano
instagram.com
twitter.com
facebook.com

