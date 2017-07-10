Shock Waves Spread Through Washington After Trump Jr.’s Contacts With Russians Exposed

And Trump says nothing

We’re beginning to see the major repercussions from the New York Times’ pair of bombshell articles about Donald Trump Jr.’s undisclosed (and in fact, categorically denied) meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer.

Aaron Blake runs down a list of the many times Trump’s aides and surrogates have denied having any contacts with Russian nationals.

And now Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says he’s going to question Trump Jr. and everyone else who was at that meeting.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on CNN on Sunday that the meeting raises “a variety of questions” because Trump has denied having any kind of meetings like this. “They claimed this meeting had nothing to do with the campaign, and yet the Trump campaign manager is invited to come to the meeting and there’s no reason for this Russian government advocate to be meeting with Paul Manafort or Mr. Kushner or the President’s son if it wasn’t about the campaign and Russia policy,” he said. He said the meeting is indicative of the fact that Russia was “obviously” trying to “influence one of the candidates” and that the explanations given from the administration so far don’t “make sense.” He said his committee would like to “get to the bottom” of what happened at the meeting and he plans to question everyone who was at the meeting.

And with all this controversy swirling, Donald Trump himself has so far not said a single word in defense of his son. Which is very odd and uncharacteristic for him. Are they going to make Trump Jr. the fall guy in this sleazy story?