 

Breaking: Donald Trump Jr. Hires Noted “White Collar Crimes” Attorney Alan Futerfas

Junior lawyers up
Well, at least one sector is seeing greatly increased business opportunities in the era of the Trump Horror: criminal defense lawyers.

Mr. Futerfas is well-known for representing white collar criminals; for example, Gryphon Financial CEO Kenneth Marsh, recently sentenced to 8 years in prison for defrauding more than 5,000 people of more than $20 million in a stock fraud scheme.

I wonder what the penalty might be for defrauding an entire nation in a presidential election?

UPDATE at 7/10/17 1:22:25 pm by Charles Johnson

Mr. Futerfas is also well-known for representing members of the Gambino, Genovese, and Colombo organized crime families.

