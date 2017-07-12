Breaking: Rep. Brad Sherman Introduces Articles of Impeachment for Trump

Obstruction of justice

There it is. Today Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) introduced Articles of Impeachment in the House of Representatives, seeking to remove Donald Trump from office for obstruction of justice in his actions impeding the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Statement here: https://t.co/0gKr8ZFg3c pic.twitter.com/yUTDAnPFuJ — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) July 12, 2017

Here’s the document introduced by Sherman, co-sponsored by Texas Rep. Al Green.