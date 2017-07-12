 

Breaking: Rep. Brad Sherman Introduces Articles of Impeachment for Trump

Obstruction of justice
166
Politics • Views: 2,515
9

There it is. Today Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) introduced Articles of Impeachment in the House of Representatives, seeking to remove Donald Trump from office for obstruction of justice in his actions impeding the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

Here’s the document introduced by Sherman, co-sponsored by Texas Rep. Al Green.

