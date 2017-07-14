 

Oops, He “Forgot!” Also at That Trump Tower Meeting With Donald Trump Jr.: A Former Soviet Spy

NBC News

And the shoes continue to drop!

Oddly enough, Donald Trump Jr. forgot to mention that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya brought a friend with her to that June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower — a friend who just happens to be a former Soviet counterintelligence officer.

WASHINGTON — The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. and others on the Trump team after a promise of compromising material on Hillary Clinton was accompanied by a Russian-American lobbyist — a former Soviet counterintelligence officer who is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence, NBC News has learned.

Everyone involved is just laughing about how forgetful Trump Jr. is! What a scamp!

Alan Futerfas, the attorney retained by Donald Trump Jr., told NBC News two other people accompanied Veselnitskaya to the meeting — someone Futerfas described as a translator and someone he described as a “friend of Emin [Agalarov]’s and maybe as a friend of Natalia [Veselnitskaya]’s.”

Futerfas said he has talked with that individual. “He is a U.S. citizen. He told me specifically he was not working for the Russian government, and in fact laughed when I asked him that question.”

