Oops, He “Forgot!” Also at That Trump Tower Meeting With Donald Trump Jr.: A Former Soviet Spy

And the shoes continue to drop!

Oddly enough, Donald Trump Jr. forgot to mention that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya brought a friend with her to that June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower — a friend who just happens to be a former Soviet counterintelligence officer.

WASHINGTON — The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. and others on the Trump team after a promise of compromising material on Hillary Clinton was accompanied by a Russian-American lobbyist — a former Soviet counterintelligence officer who is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence, NBC News has learned.

Everyone involved is just laughing about how forgetful Trump Jr. is! What a scamp!