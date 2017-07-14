Friday Night Acoustic Brilliance: Calum Graham, “The Nomad”
Calum is playing a Lowden Guitar in this video. Recorded engineered, mixed, and mastered by Antoine Dufour.
Video shot and edited by Joanna Glezakos : vengenza.ca
Shot at the Scarborough Bluffs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.