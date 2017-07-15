 

Trump’s Voter Fraud Gang Releases Emails From Voters, Without Removing Sensitive Personal Information

These guys are dangerously incompetent and uncaring
When the Trump gang announced their ill-fated plan to demand the personal information of every voter in the United States, including addresses, partial social security numbers, party affiliation and voting history, a whole lot of people got upset because Trump and his cronies also announced they would make all of this information available to the public.

Many states have now refused to cooperate with this outrageous plan (from an “election integrity commission” led by far right operative Kris Kobach), and many people wrote emails to this commission expressing their outrage and demanding that their private information NOT be released publicly.

“You will open up the entire voting population to a massive amount of fraud if this data is in any way released,” one voter wrote.

“Many people will get their identity stolen, which will harm the economy,” wrote another.

“I respectfully request, as an American-born citizen legally eligible to vote for two decades, that you leave my voter data and history alone, do not publish it, and do nothing with it,” said another.

But wait, you ask; how does the Washington Post know what these people wrote to the “Election Integrity Commission?”

They know because this week the Trump gang released 112 pages of these emails — and failed to redact any of the personal information in them.

Unfortunately for these voters and others who wrote in, the Trump administration did not redact any of their personal information from the emails before releasing them to the public. In some cases, the emails contain not only names, but email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and places of employment of people worried about such information being made available to the public.

The Washington Post is not publishing any of this information because in most cases it does not appear that the individuals were aware their comments would be shared by the White House.

“This request is very concerning,” wrote one. “The federal government is attempting to get the name, address, birth date, political party, and social security number of every voter in the country.” That email, published by the White House, contained the sender’s name and home address.

So if you were wondering how careful the Trump gang would be about protecting the privacy of American citizens, now you know. They simply don’t give a shit.

