 

And Now for Something Completely Weird: “Time for Sushi”

Oh how we danced
76
Arts • Views: 1,532
4

Vimeo

support: goingtothe.store
hire me: dlew.me
YouTube

uncensored version of my film ‘time for sushi’
Directed by David Lewandowski
merch: goingtothe.store
Tweets by badmocap

Music by Jean-Jacques Perrey & Gilbert Sigrist “Dynamoog” jean-jacquesperrey.com
New archival release: jean-jacquesperrey.bandcamp.com
Biography - amazon.com…

Ocean Theme and Sound Design - Jamie Vance sushi.jamievance.me
Download Ocean Theme: bit.ly

Technical Director - Patrick Goski pgoski.com
Production Assistant - Jared Silvia jaredsilvia.com
On-Set Production Assistant - williammendoza.com
Additional Matchmoving - Josh Johnson vfxdaily.com
Colorist - Christian Sprenger
Special Thanks, Karina Benesh, Ko Ransom.
Interpreter - Hoshiki Tsunoda

Retro Vending Machine music by USK
jihanki.michikusa.jp
youtube.com

Dakimakura Illustration - Sakkan
Tweets by sakkan69

pixiv.net

Created with Maxon Cinema 4D

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Saturday Tiny Water Drop Macro Last week I had a little success with a similar image. I thought I'd take another one and see about perhaps a bit more refined finished look. I hope you enjoy this humble peek into the small and large ...
Unshaken Defiance
58 minutes ago
Views: 172 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Millennials Aren’t the First Generation to Be Blamed for Everything by Eric Weiskott — YES! Magazine The most famous medieval English author, Geoffrey Chaucer, lived and worked in London in the 1380s. His poetry could be deeply critical of the changing times. In the dream vision poem “The House of Fame,” he depicts a massive ...
Birth Control Works
15 hours, 49 minutes ago
Views: 210 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’ Attacks Doctor Who Doubted Vagina Jade Eggs Gunter, who posts regularly on her personal blog about evidence-based medicine, responded to the post: The vulva, vagina, cervix, and uterus are not intuition repositories and neither are they sources of “power” or “wisdom.” If fact, I find that ...
Birth Control Works
16 hours ago
Views: 218 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Administration Cuts Funding From Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs The Trump administration has reportedly cut $213.6 million in teen pregnancy prevention program and research funding from 81 institutions across the country. The budget cut amounts to two years' worth of funding slashed from five-year grants that were awarded ...
Birth Control Works
16 hours, 6 minutes ago
Views: 314 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hollywood and the O.K. Corral: Portrayals of the Gunfight and Wyatt Earp by Michael F. Blake I happen to know the author personally. He has the most thorough understanding of this event as can be had short of being there. A kind methodological approach to the work. This volume examines eight movie renderings of the ...
Unshaken Defiance
21 hours, 16 minutes ago
Views: 203 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hail To The Manspreader in Chief?But there was that one time...
Unshaken Defiance
22 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 264 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Rural Wildflowers Out driving down a back country road, just enjoying a day that was warm & sunny but not too hot or too humid when a flash of white caught my eye. I turned around and back a couple hundred ...
William Lewis
1 day, 3 hours ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Dept. of Education Is Taking Misogynists More Seriously Than Rape Survivors - Broadly Earlier this week, an Education Department official in charge of enforcing sexual assault survivors' rights in schools told the New York Times that "90 percent" of sexual assault reports "fall into the category fall into the category of 'we ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 378 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Understanding the Earth Using Diamonds - News “Diamonds are the only mineral that comes directly from the Earth’s mantle, and therefore the minerals that are trapped in the diamonds are the only minerals that provide any information about the chemistry, pressure and temperature of the Earth’s ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 6 hours ago
Views: 302 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Blockchain Will Disrupt Metals & Mining Michelle Ash, Chief Innovation Officer at Barrick Gold recently even wondered aloud on social media as to whether Bitcoin would soon become a greater store of value than gold. While this is a fascinating trend, the intent of this ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 6 hours ago
Views: 675 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs