Jason Isbell Live on Austin City Limits: “Cover Me Up”

A heart on the run keeps a hand on the gun you can’t trust anyone

I was so sure what I needed was more tried to shoot out the sun

Days when we raged, we flew off the page such damage was done

But I made it through, cause somebody knew I was meant for someone

So girl, leave your boots by the bed we ain’t leaving this room

Till someone needs medical help or the magnolias bloom

It’s cold in this house and I ain’t going out to chop wood

So cover me up and know you’re enough to use me for good

Put your faith to the test when I tore off your dress in Richmond on high

But I sobered up and I swore off that stuff forever, this time

And the old lovers sing “I thought it’d be me who helped him get home”

But home was a dream, one I’d never seen till you came along

So girl, hang your dress up to dry we ain’t leaving this room

Till Percy Priest breaks open wide and the river runs through

And carries this house on the stones like a piece of driftwood

Cover me up and know you’re enough to use me for good

So girl, leave your boots by the bed we ain’t leaving this room

Till someone needs medical help or the magnolias bloom

It’s cold in this house and I ain’t going out to chop wood

So cover me up and know you’re enough to use me for good

Cover me up and know you’re enough to use me for good﻿