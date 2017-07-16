 

Farewell - Calum Graham - Solo Acoustic Guitar

3
Music • Views: 392
2

YouTube

Last week I posted the video of Calum Graham playing this beautiful piece on a harp guitar; here’s a new video of the same piece on a standard acoustic guitar, played on a beach in Maui.

Shot live in Maui, Hawaii on July 13th, 2017

Guitar TAB : calumgraham.com

CDs and Downloads available at : calumgraham.com

calumgraham.com

Instagram : instagram.com

Video shot on a Nikon D5300 by Danny Choi
Audio from an iPhone 6

Recorded on a Lowden Guitar, using the Tonewood Amp :
tonewoodamp.com
lowdenguitars.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
More Predictable Bullshit. - Wil Wheaton - Medium Here’s what happens: A report or revelation that would end literally any other administration in the history of the country is released. Then, as predictably as night follows day, a complete bullshit story is spun out to a friendly ...
Birth Control Works
1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Views: 170 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Saturday Tiny Water Drop Macro Last week I had a little success with a similar image. I thought I'd take another one and see about perhaps a bit more refined finished look. I hope you enjoy this humble peek into the small and large ...
Unshaken Defiance
17 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 222 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Millennials Aren’t the First Generation to Be Blamed for Everything by Eric Weiskott — YES! Magazine The most famous medieval English author, Geoffrey Chaucer, lived and worked in London in the 1380s. His poetry could be deeply critical of the changing times. In the dream vision poem “The House of Fame,” he depicts a massive ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 272 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’ Attacks Doctor Who Doubted Vagina Jade Eggs Gunter, who posts regularly on her personal blog about evidence-based medicine, responded to the post: The vulva, vagina, cervix, and uterus are not intuition repositories and neither are they sources of “power” or “wisdom.” If fact, I find that ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 285 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Administration Cuts Funding From Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs The Trump administration has reportedly cut $213.6 million in teen pregnancy prevention program and research funding from 81 institutions across the country. The budget cut amounts to two years' worth of funding slashed from five-year grants that were awarded ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 506 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 24 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 3
Comments: 0: 3
Hollywood and the O.K. Corral: Portrayals of the Gunfight and Wyatt Earp by Michael F. Blake I happen to know the author personally. He has the most thorough understanding of this event as can be had short of being there. A kind methodological approach to the work. This volume examines eight movie renderings of the ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 305 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hail To The Manspreader in Chief?But there was that one time...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 14 hours ago
Views: 333 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Rural Wildflowers Out driving down a back country road, just enjoying a day that was warm & sunny but not too hot or too humid when a flash of white caught my eye. I turned around and back a couple hundred ...
William Lewis
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 264 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Dept. of Education Is Taking Misogynists More Seriously Than Rape Survivors - Broadly Earlier this week, an Education Department official in charge of enforcing sexual assault survivors' rights in schools told the New York Times that "90 percent" of sexual assault reports "fall into the category fall into the category of 'we ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 21 hours ago
Views: 451 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Understanding the Earth Using Diamonds - News “Diamonds are the only mineral that comes directly from the Earth’s mantle, and therefore the minerals that are trapped in the diamonds are the only minerals that provide any information about the chemistry, pressure and temperature of the Earth’s ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 23 hours ago
Views: 345 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs