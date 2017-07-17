Trump Jr. Attorney Admits the Trump Gang Started Paying Him in June for Jr.’s Email Problem

The latest news from CNN is that Donald Trump Jr.’s attorney, Alan Futerfas, says he spoke to the 8th person at that now-infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, and he wants us all to know that everything’s fine, and we should all just roll over and go back to sleep.

Futerfas says the person, who he declined to name, was a US citizen and said he was not employed by the Russian government. But Futerfas acknowledged he didn’t know his entire history. The Agalarovs and their attorney have not publicly explained who the employee was who attended. Futerfas says during his conversation the Agalarov representative corroborated what has already been reported about the meeting: that in the first couple of minutes there were pleasantries exchanged and then the Russian lawyer discussed the information she allegedly had about Russia donating to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton before moving on to the topic of adoptions.

See? No problem, right?

Oh, by the way, another new piece of information about the meeting has emerged: there was apparently a document left behind by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

But nobody seems to remember anything about it.

He also says no one to whom he has spoken, including his client, Trump Jr., has any recollection of the document that the Russian lawyer is reported to have left behind in the meeting. Futerfas said it is possible that the participants don’t remember.

Document? What document?

But there’s another important bit of info here, and it reveals Trump Sr. to be a liar once again. Futerfas now admits that the Trump “campaign” began paying him in June, several weeks before Donald Trump says he found out about Junior’s little get-together with Russian lawyers and spies.

Futerfas also confirmed that the $50,000 that the Trump re-election campaign paid in June to his firm was, at least in part, for work he’s now doing for Donald Trump Jr.

CNN buries this revelation in the very last sentence of their article, but to me it seems very important, because it’s pretty clear evidence that Trump not only knew about the meeting, but was tipped off somehow that it was about to become a serious problem.