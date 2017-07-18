Surprise! the Eighth Person in Trump Jr’s Meeting Is Identified, and He’s Connected to Russia. What Are the Odds?

What a shock

Yesterday Donald Trump Jr’s mob-connected lawyer told the media that the eighth person in Junior’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was just a US citizen, not employed by the Russian government, so no big deal, right?

And once again, a day later we’re finding out that there’s quite a bit more to the story, because that person has now been identified — and he’s an employee of the Russian real estate company owned by Vladimir Putin crony Aras Agalarov.

That’s way different from being employed by the Russian government, right?

An American-based employee of a Russian real estate company took part in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr., bringing to eight the number of known participants at the session that has emerged as a key focus of the investigation of the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians. Ike Kaveladze’s presence was confirmed by Scott Balber, an attorney for Emin and Aras Agalarov, the Russian developers who hosted the Trump-owned Miss Universe pageant in 2013. Balber said Kaveladze works for the Agalarovs’ company and attended as their representative.

Robert Mueller finds this interesting.