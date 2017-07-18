Republican Congressman Wants to Know: Were There Civilizations on Mars Thousands of Years Ago?

This is who’s in charge of science in the US government

During a hearing of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Science, Space and Technology today, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Mars) asked a panel of planetary scientists if they would rule out the possibility that there was “a civilization on Mars thousands of years ago.”

Somehow the scientists managed to keep a straight face while answering this chowderhead.

Rohrabacher is a good example of the ignorant morons we have running the United States these days, and the fact that he’s a member of the House Committee that deals with science and technology is a disgrace and a fiasco. For more evidence of what a complete disaster this guy is, have a look at his website’s page on climate change.

