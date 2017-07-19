Deranged Trump Tweet of the Day: “Dems Scream Death!”

Ranting about death

Donald Trump has ordered the Republican Senators into his imperial chamber for “lunch,” so he can try one last time to badger them into voting for the most monstrous health care legislation ever imagined by human beings.

And to kick off the festivities he posted one of his trademark utterly deranged tweets this morning, in which he inexplicably promises that Trumpcare will “get even better at lunchtime,” and seems to be referring to the fact that millions of people will be essentially condemned to death if this horrible bill is enacted. Gloating about it, actually.

The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

“The Dems scream death as OCare dies!” Politics in the era of the Trump Horror.