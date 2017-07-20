Mueller Crosses Trump’s “Red Line,” Expands Investigation to Include Trump’s Businesses

What timing

Yesterday we noted that in his latest interview with the New York Times, Donald Trump attacked special counsel Robert Mueller, and hinted that he might fire Mueller if the investigation expanded to include Trump’s business transactions.

Today Bloomberg reports that Robert Mueller’s investigation has expanded to include Trump’s business transactions.

The U.S. special counsel investigating possible ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia in last year’s election is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses as well as those of his associates, according to a person familiar with the probe. FBI investigators and others are looking at Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, Trump’s involvement in a controversial SoHo development in New York with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and Trump’s sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008, the person said. The investigation also has absorbed a money-laundering probe begun by federal prosecutors in New York into Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Trump’s threats are really working for him; let’s hope he keeps it up. We don’t know if the timing of Trump’s warning and Mueller’s expanded investigation is just a coincidence, but it’s certainly LOL-worthy.