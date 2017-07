YouTube

Watching this Samantha Bee segment featuring the fabled Dumbest Man in Congress, Louie Gohmert, I had to fight off a bout of nostalgia for those bygone days when Gohmert was the worst, craziest Republican in Washington.

Now that coveted title is held by the malevolent toad squatting in the Oval Office. But Louie can still be pretty funny in his own special dim-witted way.