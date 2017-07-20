The Bob Cesca Show: Truckgasm
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Truckgasm: The great Jacki Schechner is here today; Getting the show on SiriusXM; Japanese First Lady pretended to not speak English to avoid Trump; Trump’s word salady New York Times interview; Trump indicates Jeff Sessions was supposed to shield him from Trump-Russia; Trump threatens Robert Mueller; Trump doesn’t know how healthcare works; Republicans from Baltimore; Deutsche Bank turns over Trump documents; Putin’s Wish List; and much more.