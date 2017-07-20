 

The Bob Cesca Show: Truckgasm

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Truckgasm: The great Jacki Schechner is here today; Getting the show on SiriusXM; Japanese First Lady pretended to not speak English to avoid Trump; Trump’s word salady New York Times interview; Trump indicates Jeff Sessions was supposed to shield him from Trump-Russia; Trump threatens Robert Mueller; Trump doesn’t know how healthcare works; Republicans from Baltimore; Deutsche Bank turns over Trump documents; Putin’s Wish List; and much more.

Recent Pages
Washington Will Now Alert Survivors When Domestic Abusers Try to Buy a Gun Washington just took a big step to protect survivors of domestic violence. According to The Trace, Washington will be the first state to enact a law that requires law enforcement to alert victims when their abusers attempt to buy ...
Birth Control Works
14 hours, 9 minutes ago
Views: 199 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
'Silent Coup': Limbaugh Says ?!?! In an impassioned commentary, Rush Limbaugh said he believes the Washington establishment - both Democrats and Republicans - are involved in a "silent coup" against President Trump. Silent coup? Wrong and wrong. As silent as Rachael Maddow, Keith Olberman ...
Unshaken Defiance
17 hours, 1 minute ago
Views: 217 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Administration Ends Affordable Care Act Contracts in 18 Cities - Talking Points Memo CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration has ended Affordable Care Act contracts that brought assistance into libraries, businesses and urban neighborhoods in 18 cities, meaning shoppers on the insurance exchanges will have fewer places to turn for help ...
Ace-o-aces
17 hours, 11 minutes ago
Views: 370 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 4
Comments: 0: 4
Trump's Biggest Success: Proving the Inadequacy of Federal Ethics Laws Welcome to the greatest jacking in modern history. Money, reputation, our very brand as a nation. My congratulations to the writer. In fact, if the hapless Trump administration has shown anything, it is that our current ethics laws are ...
Unshaken Defiance
18 hours, 3 minutes ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Immigration: Focus LocallyIn these days of Trump and the Republicans attacking everything decent about America, it's too easy to focus on the immediate threat. Trump's Muslim band is back, but everyone is paying attention to the Republicans trying to steal our healthcare. ...
jhncsy
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 215 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
'Submit to Your Husbands': Women Told to Endure Domestic Violence in the Name of God (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) The culprits were obvious: it was the menopause or the devil. Who else could be blamed, Peter screamed at his wife in nightly tirades, for her alleged insubordination, for her stupidity, her lack of sexual pliability, her refusal to ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 421 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
West Virginia Families, Just Learning About Health-Care Access, Fear It Will Be Taken Away - Rewire In Vienna, West Virginia—just north of Parkersburg, along the Ohio River separating the two states—the only Planned Parenthood health center in the state sits among a scattering of gray and tan buildings beside the main road. A few days ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 517 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Election Commissioner Used Dubious Data to Allege an "Alien Invasion" - Mother Jones Election officials and experts say there's plenty of reason to doubt those claims.But they could still provide a blueprint for Trump's commission, which has so far hinted at tighter restrictions on voting in the name of cracking down on ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 458 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Inside the Middle East's First Rape & Domestic Violence Crisis Program For the last year and a half, there's been a new sight in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Lodged into stacks of newspapers, stuck to mirrors in restaurant bathrooms, and pinned to grocery store notice boards are small, blue-and-white fliers ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 490 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
First Aid Kit - My Silver LiningFirst Aid Kit perform My Silver Lining at Glastonbury 2017
Tarkloon
4 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 427 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
