It’s Under the Bus for Baghdad Sean Spicer

Alas, Sean, we knew ye too freaking well

For six months he’s been lying his ass off for Donald Trump, dutifully repeating and amplifying every falsehood — and that’s a lot of falsehoods.

But today we learned we won’t have Baghdad Sean to kick around any more; he now resides in the increasingly crowded area under the Trump bus, because he quit this morning when Trump informed him he was going to be a lackey for the new White House communications director: another super-rich extreme right wing talking parrot, Anthony Scaramucci.

And by the way, here’s Scaramucci in 2015 on Fox Business, railing against Donald Trump for his swinish treatment of women (especially Megyn Kelly because after all, this is Fox), and calling Trump “un-American” and just “another hack politician.”

(h/t: Media Matters.)

Since those days, of course, Scaramucci, like many right wing spokesholes, has morphed into a huge supporter of the Orange Oligarch, and now mindlessly echoes every lie Trump spouts — a job requirement of his new position.