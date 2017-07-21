Here We Go Again: Sessions Discussed Trump Campaign Matters With Russian Ambassador, Contrary to Sworn Testimony

Time for your weekly Washington Post bombshell

We already knew that Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions had uh, forgotten his meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the Trump campaign, but today we find out that even when he finally copped to those meetings, he still wasn’t telling the whole truth.

Because it turns out that US intelligence agencies were monitoring Kislyak’s communications with Russia officials, and he told them he had indeed discussed campaign-related issues with Sessions.