 

Here We Go Again: Sessions Discussed Trump Campaign Matters With Russian Ambassador, Contrary to Sworn Testimony

We already knew that Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions had uh, forgotten his meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the Trump campaign, but today we find out that even when he finally copped to those meetings, he still wasn’t telling the whole truth.

Because it turns out that US intelligence agencies were monitoring Kislyak’s communications with Russia officials, and he told them he had indeed discussed campaign-related issues with Sessions.

Russia’s ambassador to Washington told his superiors in Moscow that he discussed campaign-related matters, including policy issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 presidential race, contrary to public assertions by the embattled attorney general, according to current and former U.S. officials.

One U.S. official said that Sessions — who testified that he has no recollection of an April encounter — has provided “misleading” statements that are “contradicted by other evidence.” A former official said that the intelligence indicates that Sessions and Kislyak had “substantive” discussions on matters including Trump’s positions on Russia-related issues and prospects for U.S.-Russia relations in a Trump administration.

Sessions has said repeatedly that he never discussed campaign-related issues with Russian officials and that it was only in his capacity as a U.S. Senator that he met with Kislyak.

“I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign,” Sessions said in March when he announced that he would recuse himself from matters relating to the FBI probe of Russian interference in the election and any connections to the Trump campaign.

