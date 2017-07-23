Scaramucci Cites “Anonymous” Source to Dismiss Russian Hacking, Then Admits the Source Was… Donald Trump

Way beyond bizarre at this point

YouTube

I didn’t think it was possible, but the new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is even more of a dishonest clown than Sean Spicer. Where does Trump find these guys?

Here’s “the Mooch,” as he’s not-so-affectionately being called, telling Jake Tapper that “somebody said to me yesterday, I won’t tell you who, that if the Russians actually hacked this situation and spilled out those emails, you would have never seen it.”

Less than a minute later, Scaramucci admits his “anonymous” source for that claim was actually Donald Trump.

And then the Mooch goes on to describe Trump’s position on the Russian election hacking: “He basically said to me, ‘Hey you know, this is, maybe they did it, maybe they didn’t do it.’”

So despite the fact that even Trump’s own appointed intelligence chiefs are unanimous that Russia was behind the hacking, he still refuses to accept it.

Scaramucci then explained why Trump is still hanging on to this bizarre and disturbing refusal to accept reality: because it would “delegitimize” his election victory.

Scaramucci suggested Trump does not yet accept the conclusion of the intelligence community and questioned the media’s pursuit of the story, saying it tarnished Trump’s victory in November. “The mainstream media position on this, that they interfered in the election,” Scaramucci said. “It actually in his mind, what are you guys suggesting? You’re going to delegitimize his victory?”

Just one more piece of evidence that the White House is in the tiny hands of an unrestrained narcissistic egomaniac, unconcerned about what’s good for the nation. And he’s hiring shameless groveling sycophants like Scaramucci to spread his self-interested propaganda.