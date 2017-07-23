And Now, Some Wacky Surf-Jazz From Snarky Puppy Spinoff Forq: “Cowabunghole”
“Cowabunghole” off of Forq’s 2017 album “Thrēq,” out August 4th on GroundUP Music.
Pre-order available now:
Physical: store.groundupmusic.net
Digital (receive download of “Cowabunghole” instantly): radi.al
Henry Hey - Keyboards
Chris McQueen - Guitars
Michael League - Bass
Jason “JT” Thomas - Drums
Recorded by Nic Hard at the Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, New York.
Mixed by Nic Hard at Atlantic Sound Studio in Brooklyn, New York.
Mastered by Dave McNair at Dave McNair Mastering in Winston Salem, NC
Video directed by Andy LaViolette for Mr. Magic Carpet Ride Productions.
andylaviolette.com
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon “C.F.” Yu, and Yusuke Suzuki.
Forq logo design by Dave Croy
Management and Booking -
USA:
Eric Gerber - Royal Artists Group
Gerber.royalartistgroup@gmail.com
Europe and elsewhere:
Mike Bindraban - mike@goodmusiccompany.com