Trump Says Obamacare Has “Wreaked Havoc for 17 Years” … but CBS News Reports He Said “7 Years”

Well, here’s something infuriating, and I’m not just talking about Trump’s usual moronic ranting this time. The Narcissist in Chief was clearly reading a speech that someone else wrote for him, and was too slow-witted to catch himself before blurting:

“For the past 17 years, Obamacare has wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent, hard-working Americans.”

And the infuriating part? Along comes CBS News to “report” on this statement, and they clean it up for him before tweeting the quote.

“For the past [7 years], Obamacare has wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent, hard-working Americans,” Trump says https://t.co/xwYb20M7aJ pic.twitter.com/H5NE0ONiPJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 24, 2017

This is one big reason why America is in such trouble. The media continually enable this egomaniacal dimwit. No one else would get a pass for such a ridiculous misstatement, and in fact every single slip-up by President Obama was front page news.